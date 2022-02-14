Pack, Kansas State Wildcats square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 5-7 Big 12) New York; Monday, 7 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 5-7 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -3; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Taz Sherman and the West Virginia Mountaineers take on Nijel Pack and the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in home games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 with 13.0 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 4.9.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-8 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 71-68 on Jan. 8. Sean McNeil scored 26 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell is averaging 11 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Pack is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Sherman is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mountaineers. McNeil is averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

