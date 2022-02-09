Pacific (CA) visits No. 2 Gonzaga following Anderson’s 22-point performance

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-16, 2-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-16, 2-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) visits the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Alphonso Anderson scored 22 points in Pacific (CA)’s 74-68 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bulldogs are 13-0 on their home court. Gonzaga leads college basketball with 45.2 points in the paint. Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs averaging 11.7.

The Tigers are 2-6 in WCC play. Pacific (CA) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 17.6 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Anderson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 98.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

