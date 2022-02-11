Pacific (CA) plays San Diego on 11-game road slide

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-17, 2-7 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-12, 6-6 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-17, 2-7 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-12, 6-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) will look to end its 11-game road slide when the Tigers take on San Diego.

The Toreros have gone 7-4 at home. San Diego is fourth in the WCC shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Jase Townsend shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 2-7 against WCC opponents. Pacific (CA) is seventh in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alphonso Anderson averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Toreros won 73-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros with 23 points, and Pierre Crockrell II led the Tigers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is averaging 5.4 points for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Anderson is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

