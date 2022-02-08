OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Pacific (CA) plays No. 21 USC on 9-game road slide

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-15, 2-6 WCC) at USC Trojans (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -20; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) will try to stop its nine-game road skid when the Tigers visit No. 21 USC.

The Trojans are 9-2 on their home court. USC is fourth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Amar Ross shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 0-9 in road games. Pacific (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC with 11.4 assists per game led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Luke Avdalovic is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.2 points. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

