Pacific (CA) faces No. 19 USC on 9-game road skid

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-15, 2-6 WCC) at USC Trojans (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) will try to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit No. 19 USC.

The Trojans have gone 9-2 at home. USC ranks fourth in college basketball with 38.4 rebounds led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 8.5.

The Tigers have gone 0-9 away from home. Pacific (CA) has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Boogie Ellis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Alphonso Anderson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

