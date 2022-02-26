CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Owens scores 20 to…

Owens scores 20 to lift UMBC past Maine 93-79

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had a season-high 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County got past Maine 93-79 on Saturday.

Jacob Boonyasith had 16 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (15-13, 10-7 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Keondre Kennedy added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Johnson had 12 points.

Maine scored 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Maks Klanjscek had 17 points for the Black Bears (6-22, 3-14). Peter Filipovity added 16 points. Kristians Feierbergs had 11 points.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears on the season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 88-46 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up