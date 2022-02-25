Ousmane leads North Texas against Louisiana Tech after 21-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (21-4, 14-1 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Abou Ousmane scored 21 points in North Texas’ 85-61 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Mean Green are 11-2 on their home court. North Texas ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Bell averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 in conference matchups. Louisiana Tech ranks ninth in C-USA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mean Green won 63-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Bell led the Mean Green with 21 points, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mean Green. Bell is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Lofton is averaging 16.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 65.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

