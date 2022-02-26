CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Ousmane leads North Texas against Louisiana Tech after 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (21-4, 14-1 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -4.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Abou Ousmane scored 21 points in North Texas’ 85-61 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Mean Green have gone 11-2 in home games. North Texas is fifth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Bell averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is second in C-USA scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mean Green won 63-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Bell led the Mean Green with 21 points, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Mean Green. Mardrez McBride is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Lofton is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 63.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

