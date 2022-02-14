OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Osunniyi lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Louis 83-79

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 8:32 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi tied his season high with 21 points as Saint Bonaventure held off Saint Louis 83-79 on Monday.

Osunniyi made 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks.

Dominick Welch had 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 18 points. Jalen Adaway had 17 points and six rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan Nesbitt had 18 points for the Billikens (17-8, 8-4). Fred Thatch Jr. added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had 17 points. Yuri Collins had 4 points and 10 assists.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Billikens on the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Louis 68-61 last Friday.

