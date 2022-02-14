Osunniyi lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Louis 83-79

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi tied his season high with 21 points as Saint Bonaventure held off Saint…

Listen now to WTOP News

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi tied his season high with 21 points as Saint Bonaventure held off Saint Louis 83-79 on Monday.

Osunniyi made 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks.

Dominick Welch had 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 18 points. Jalen Adaway had 17 points and six rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan Nesbitt had 18 points for the Billikens (17-8, 8-4). Fred Thatch Jr. added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had 17 points. Yuri Collins had 4 points and 10 assists.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Billikens on the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Louis 68-61 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.