Osunniyi leads Saint Bonaventure against UMass after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

UMass Minutemen (11-12, 4-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-7, 7-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the UMass Minutemen after Osun Osunniyi scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-79 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies have gone 9-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 4-7 in A-10 play. UMass gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bonnies and Minutemen match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Adaway is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Noah Fernandes is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

