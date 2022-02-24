CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Osborne, Thomas lead UCLA past No. 12 Arizona women 64-46

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 11:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Charisma Osborne and IImar’I Thomas had double-doubles and UCLA handed No. 12 Arizona its second straight loss, 64-46 on Thursday night.

Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Thomas scored 16 with 11 boards. Osborne also had three assists to reach 200 for her career.

Natalie Chou added 12 points for the Bruins (12-11, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats (19-6, 10-6) with 14 points and Bendu Yeaney scored 10 in the worst offensive game for the team this season.

Arizona, in scoring a season low, shot just 28% (16 of 57) — its worst effort of the season. The Wildcats hit only 4 of 16 shots from 3-point range, and were outrebounded by a season-high 22 boards, 48-26.

UCLA used a 13-2 run to take the lead, 15-6 late in the first quarter. Arizona stayed close and trailed 28-27 at halftime.

After the Wildcats tied the game with a free throw to start the third quarter, Jaelynn Penn hit a 3-pointer to put UCLA on top for good. The Bruins went on an 11-3 run to lead by nine and Osborne scored four points in the last minute for a 46-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Thomas scored the last eight points in a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter that stretched the Bruins’ lead to 56-40.

The loss dropped Arizona to fourth in the league standings with a home game against USC on Saturday to close the regular season.

