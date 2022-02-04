Oregon visits Utah following Young’s 21-point outing

Oregon Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (9-14, 2-11 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (9-14, 2-11 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the Utah Utes after Jacob Young scored 21 points in Oregon’s 66-51 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 7-5 at home. Utah has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 7-3 in conference matchups. Oregon is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 79-66 on Jan. 2. Will Richardson scored 26 points to help lead the Ducks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 blocks for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Quincy Guerrier is averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ducks. Richardson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

