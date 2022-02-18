Oregon visits No. 3 Arizona following Tubelis’ 22-point game

Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona hosts the Oregon Ducks after Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points in Arizona’s 83-69 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats are 14-0 on their home court. Arizona has a 20-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ducks have gone 10-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 with 12.0 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 3.5.

The Wildcats and Ducks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Koloko is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Richardson is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.