OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Oregon State visits Colorado…

Oregon State visits Colorado on 8-game road skid

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oregon State Beavers (3-16, 1-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will try to break its eight-game road losing streak when the Beavers visit Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 9-4 on their home court. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Beavers are 1-8 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 12.5 assists per game led by Dashawn Davis averaging 5.2.

The Buffaloes and Beavers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Beavers. Davis is averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up