Oregon State hosts Washington State following Flowers’ 30-point game

Washington State Cougars (15-13, 8-9 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the Oregon State Beavers after Michael Flowers scored 30 points in Washington State’s 78-70 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers have gone 3-12 in home games. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 67.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 8-9 in Pac-12 play. Washington State scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Beavers and Cougars meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Beavers. Maurice Calloo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Flowers is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 34.2% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 72.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

