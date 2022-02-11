OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Oregon State hosts Stanford on home slide

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

Stanford Cardinal (14-10, 7-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks to end its three-game home slide with a win against Stanford.

The Beavers are 3-8 on their home court. Oregon State is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinal are 7-7 in conference play. Stanford has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beavers and Cardinal meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Beavers. Jarod Lucas is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

