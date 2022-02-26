CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Oregon State hosts No. 12 UCLA after Davis’ 31-point outing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:42 AM

UCLA Bruins (21-6, 12-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the No. 12 UCLA Bruins after Dashawn Davis scored 31 points in Oregon State’s 94-91 overtime loss to the USC Trojans.

The Beavers have gone 3-11 at home. Oregon State is 2-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 12-5 in Pac-12 play. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Myles Johnson averaging 6.0.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 81-65 on Jan. 16. Johnny Juzang scored 24 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Maurice Calloo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

