Oregon puts road win streak on the line against Colorado

Oregon Ducks (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-8, 5-6 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Ducks face Colorado.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-3 in home games. Colorado is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 69.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Ducks are 6-3 in conference play. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 with 12.4 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last meeting 82-78 on Jan. 26. Jabari Walker scored 24 points points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 13.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Richardson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Jacob Young is shooting 45.0% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

