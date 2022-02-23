CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Oregon faces No. 12 UCLA after Richardson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

UCLA Bruins (21-5, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the No. 12 UCLA Bruins after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 84-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks have gone 11-4 in home games. Oregon is third in the Pac-12 with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 6.9.

The Bruins are 12-4 in Pac-12 play. UCLA averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Ducks won 84-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jacob Young led the Ducks with 23 points, and Johnny Juzang led the Bruins with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Juzang is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

