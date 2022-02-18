OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Oral Roberts visits North Dakota after McBride’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-8, 11-4 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-21, 2-13 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Issac McBride scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 77-59 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-8 in home games. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul Bruns averaging 4.2.

The Golden Eagles are 11-4 against conference opponents. Oral Roberts is fifth in college basketball scoring 83.8 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 80-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, and Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Bentiu Panoam is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Abmas is averaging 22.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

