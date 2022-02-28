Oquendo leads Georgia against No. 17 Tennessee after 20-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in Georgia’s 84-72 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 in home games. Georgia has a 2-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Volunteers have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.4.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Baumann averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Oquendo is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Kennedy Chandler is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

