Oquendo leads Georgia against Florida after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Georgia Bulldogs (6-17, 1-9 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-8, 5-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the Florida Gators after Kario Oquendo scored 25 points in Georgia’s 74-72 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators are 10-3 on their home court. Florida scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 in conference play. Georgia is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Gators and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Anthony Duruji is shooting 55.9% and averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Oquendo is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

