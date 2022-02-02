Omier leads Arkansas State against UL Monroe after 22-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 2-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 2-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Norchad Omier scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 73-66 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-1 at home. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.9% from deep, led by Avery Felts shooting 52.2% from 3-point range.

The Warhawks have gone 2-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Wolves won the last matchup 90-83 on Jan. 8. Marquis Eaton scored 25 points points to help lead the Red Wolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is shooting 66.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Red Wolves. Eaton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Russell Harrison is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

