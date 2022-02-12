SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Omier leads Arkansas State against South Alabama after 31-point outing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-7, 6-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Norchad Omier scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 79-77 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars have gone 11-1 in home games. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt with 73.5 points and is shooting 46.4%.

The Red Wolves are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Caleb Fields with 5.1.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayo Goncalves is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.5 points. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Omier is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

