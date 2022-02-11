Omier leads Arkansas State against South Alabama after 31-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-7, 6-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-7, 6-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Norchad Omier scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 79-77 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars are 11-1 in home games. South Alabama is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Omier averaging 12.1.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Omier is averaging 17.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

