OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Omier leads Arkansas State…

Omier leads Arkansas State against South Alabama after 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-7, 6-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Norchad Omier scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 79-77 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars are 11-1 in home games. South Alabama is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Omier averaging 12.1.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Omier is averaging 17.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up