Omier leads Arkansas St. past Texas-Arlington 58-49

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Arkansas State topped Texas-Arlington 58-49 on Saturday.

Omier shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Desi Sills had 10 points for Arkansas State (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Markise Davis added six assists.

The Mavericks’ 29.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Arkansas State opponent this season.

Patrick Mwamba had 11 points for the Mavericks (11-15, 7-8). David Azore added 11 points. Nicolas Elame had seven rebounds.

The Red Wolves improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Arkansas State defeated Texas-Arlington 75-70 on Jan. 20.

