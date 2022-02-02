Omaha visits North Dakota State following Fidler’s 25-point game

Omaha Mavericks (4-18, 3-8 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (14-8, 6-4 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Omaha Mavericks (4-18, 3-8 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (14-8, 6-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the North Dakota State Bison after Frankie Fidler scored 25 points in Omaha’s 69-68 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bison have gone 8-2 at home. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rocky Kreuser averaging 6.4.

The Mavericks are 3-8 in conference games. Omaha is ninth in the Summit with 11.5 assists per game led by Felix Lemetti averaging 2.9.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last meeting 71-67 on Jan. 8. Kreuser scored 25 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreuser is scoring 16.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bison. Sam Griesel is averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Akol Arop is averaging five points for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.