Omaha takes on Denver, looks to end 4-game skid

Denver Pioneers (9-19, 5-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-22, 3-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of four in a row.

The Mavericks are 3-9 on their home court. Omaha has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pioneers have gone 5-10 against Summit opponents. Denver is 4-17 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Pioneers won the last matchup 94-63 on Jan. 22. Tevin Smith scored 18 points to help lead the Pioneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felix Lemetti is averaging 10.6 points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers. Coban Porter is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

