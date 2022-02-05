OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Olison scores 21 to lead Youngstown St. past UIC 66-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:29 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Shemar Rathan-Mayes’ two free throws with eight seconds left was enough to allow Youngstown State to hold off Illinois-Chicago, 66-64, on Saturday.

Tevin Olison had 21 points and Dwayne Cohill had 19 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (14-10, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Michael Akuchie added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 23 points and six rebounds for the Flames (8-13, 4-8). Jalen Warren added 13 points. Jace Carter had 10 points and six rebounds.

