Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M following Jackson’s 31-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Quenton Jackson scored 31 points in Texas A&M’s 91-77 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 10-7 in home games. Ole Miss has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 6-9 against conference opponents. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 14.1 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Aggies won the last matchup 67-51 on Jan. 12. Henry Coleman III scored 18 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Jackson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

