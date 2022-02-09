Old Dominion faces Middle Tennessee on 4-game road slide

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-14, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-7, 6-3 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-14, 4-6 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-7, 6-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Monarchs take on Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders are 10-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. DeAndre Dishman paces the Blue Raiders with 4.5 boards.

The Monarchs are 4-6 in C-USA play. Old Dominion is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs. Austin Trice is averaging 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

