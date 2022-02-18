Oklahoma visits Iowa State after Brockington’s 20-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 4-9 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 4-9 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Oklahoma Sooners after Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 54-51 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones are 12-4 on their home court. Iowa State is sixth in the Big 12 shooting 31.9% from downtown, led by Aljaz Kunc shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Sooners are 4-9 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Sooners won the last meeting 79-66 on Jan. 8. Umoja Gibson scored 20 points to help lead the Sooners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Brockington is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Tanner Groves is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Gibson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

