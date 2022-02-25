Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, looks to stop road slide

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will look to break its five-game road slide when the Cowboys visit Oklahoma.

The Sooners are 9-5 in home games. Oklahoma averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Cowboys are 6-9 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 64-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Moussa Cisse led the Cowboys with 12 points, and Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Groves is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 7.0 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

