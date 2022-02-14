Oklahoma State visits No. 8 Kansas after Wilson’s 22-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 71-69 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-1 in home games. Kansas leads the Big 12 averaging 79.6 points and is shooting 49.7%.

The Cowboys are 5-7 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 74-63 on Jan. 5. David McCormack scored 17 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Keylan Boone is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.2 points. Bryce Thompson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.