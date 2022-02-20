Oklahoma State hosts No. 7 Baylor following Thompson’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces the No. 7 Baylor Bears after Bryce Thompson scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 82-79 overtime victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys have gone 9-5 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 30.2% from deep, led by Donovan Williams shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 10-4 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 61-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Thompson led the Cowboys with 19 points, and LJ Cryer led the Bears with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Cowboys. Thompson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Adam Flagler is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists. Matthew Mayer is shooting 42.5% and averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

