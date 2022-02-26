Oklahoma State faces Oklahoma on 5-game road slide

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Cowboys face Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gone 9-5 in home games. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hill averaging 4.3.

The Cowboys are 6-9 in conference games. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Cowboys won the last meeting 64-55 on Feb. 5. Moussa Cisse scored 12 points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Goldwire is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Isaac Likekele is averaging 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 21.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 2.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.