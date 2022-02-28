Oklahoma hosts West Virginia following Curry’s 27-point outing

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Malik Curry scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 82-81 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners are 10-5 on their home court. Oklahoma is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 3-13 in conference matchups. West Virginia ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 32.6% from downtown. Sean McNeil leads the Mountaineers shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sooners won 72-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 21 points, and Gabe Osabuohien led the Mountaineers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Groves is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Taz Sherman is averaging 18.3 points for the Mountaineers. McNeil is averaging 7.1 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

