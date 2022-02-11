Oklahoma faces No. 8 Kansas following Gibson’s 30-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma visits the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks after Umoja Gibson scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 70-55 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 11-1 at home. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 38.6 points in the paint. Christian Braun leads the Jayhawks with 8.5.

The Sooners are 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won 67-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 16 points, and Jordan Goldwire led the Sooners with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Wilson is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Gibson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.