Okafor lifts SE Louisiana over Texas A&M-CC 83-74

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:11 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Gus Okafor had a career-high 32 points plus 13 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-74 on Thursday night.

Keon Clergeot had 13 points for Southeastern Louisiana (15-12, 10-3 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk also scored 13 points. Jalyn Hinton had 12 points and four blocks.

Isaac Mushila had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Islanders (16-10, 5-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Trevian Tennyson added 16 points. De’Lazarus Keys had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Southeastern Louisiana 86-71 on Jan. 27.

