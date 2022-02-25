CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Okafor lifts SE Louisiana over New Orleans 84-79

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:40 AM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor had 21 points as Southeastern Louisiana slipped past New Orleans 84-79 on Thursday night.

Jalyn Hinton had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Lions (16-13, 11-4 Southland Conference). Keon Clergeot added 15 points, while Joe Kasperzyk scored 14.

Derek St. Hilaire had 15 points to pace the Privateers (16-10, 11-3). Troy Green and Daniel Sackey scored 14 apiece. Green added three blocks.

The Lions evened the season series against the Privateers. New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana 78-72 on Jan. 20.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

