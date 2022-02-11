OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Okafor leads SE Louisiana over McNeese St. 91-86

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:31 AM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 91-86 on Thursday night.

Keon Clergeot had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (13-12, 8-3 Southland Conference). Jalyn Hinton added 18 points. Joe Kasperzyk had 15 points. Roscoe Eastmond had a career-high 11 assists plus 4 points.

Southeastern Louisiana totaled 57 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Christian Shumate had 23 points for the Cowboys (9-16, 4-7). Harwin Francois added 17 points. Johnathan Massie had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Lions remain undefeated in three games against the Cowboys this season. Most recently, Southeastern Louisiana defeated McNeese State 83-78 last Thursday.

