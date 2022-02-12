Ohio visits Eastern Michigan after Vander Plas’ 24-point game

Ohio Bobcats (20-4, 11-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-15, 3-9 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (20-4, 11-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-15, 3-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ben Vander Plas scored 24 points in Ohio’s 81-72 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 11-2 in conference games. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Mark Sears averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 81-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Sears led the Bobcats with 20 points, and Nathan Scott led the Eagles with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Scott is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Vander Plas is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Sears is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.