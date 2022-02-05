Ohio hosts Western Michigan following Sears’ 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (4-18, 0-11 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (18-3, 9-1 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-18, 0-11 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (18-3, 9-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -20.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Ohio’s 81-68 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats are 12-1 in home games. Ohio is third in the MAC in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Broncos are 0-11 in conference play. Western Michigan is 2-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last meeting 59-47 on Jan. 1. Sears scored 21 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Vander Plas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Sears is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 19.8 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.