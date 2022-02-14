Ohio hosts Miami (OH) after Lairy’s 24-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (21-4, 12-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (21-4, 12-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Ohio Bobcats after Mekhi Lairy scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 94-78 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bobcats have gone 13-1 at home. Ohio is sixth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Carter averaging 2.1.

The RedHawks are 5-8 in conference games. Miami (OH) averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 86-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats with 23 points, and Dae Dae Grant led the RedHawks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Carter is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Dalonte Brown is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

