CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ohams scores 23 to…

Ohams scores 23 to lead Fordham past UMass 85-73

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams scored a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham defeated UMass 85-73 on Monday night.

Josh Colon-Navarro had 14 points for Fordham (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rostyslav Novitskyi added 10 points. Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds and six assists.

Michael Steadman had 13 points for the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11). Noah Fernandes added 13 points. Rich Kelly had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up