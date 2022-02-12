SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Ognacevic, Lipscomb Bisons square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-14, 3-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-16, 3-8 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jomaru Brown and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels take on Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN action.

The Bisons are 6-5 in home games. Lipscomb gives up 79.0 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Colonels are 3-8 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Devontae Blanton averaging 6.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 86-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Tariq Balogun led the Colonels with 16 points, and Will Pruitt led the Bisons with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pruitt is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bisons. Greg Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Cooper Robb averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 35.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

