Oduro carries George Mason over Saint Joseph’s 75-70 in OT

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:23 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Oduro had a career-high 33 points as George Mason edged past Saint Joseph’s 75-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 18 points for George Mason (13-11, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xavier Johnson added 13 points and Davonte Gaines had seven rebounds.

Jordan Hall had 17 points and six assists for the Hawks (10-14, 4-9). Erik Reynolds II added 16 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Brown had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Hall forced overtime with a jumper from the free-throw line at the buzzer.

The Patriots improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. George Mason defeated Saint Joseph’s 77-71 on Jan. 24.

