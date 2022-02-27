CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Oduro carries George Mason…

Oduro carries George Mason over George Washington 69-62

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 27 points and 14 rebounds as George Mason defeated George Washington 69-62 on Sunday.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 19 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (14-13, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added eight rebounds.

Joe Bamisile had 18 points for the Colonials (11-16, 7-8). James Bishop added 16 points. Brayon Freeman had 12 points.

The Patriots evened the season series against the Colonials. George Washington defeated George Mason 77-76 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up