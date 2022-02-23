CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Odigie, Troy Trojans square off against the UT Arlington Mavericks

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Troy in Sun Belt action Wednesday.

The Trojans have gone 9-2 in home games. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zay Williams averaging 5.1.

The Mavericks are 7-8 in Sun Belt play. UT Arlington is ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 62-57 on Jan. 1. David Azore scored 24 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Odigie is averaging 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Duke Deen is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu is averaging five points and 2.3 blocks for the Mavericks. Azore is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

