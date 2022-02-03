OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Odigie carries Troy over Georgia State 67-63

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:45 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Efe Odigie had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Troy to a 67-63 win over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Kieffer Punter and TK Smith had 12 points for Troy (15-7, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

Justin Roberts had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-5). Corey Allen added 15 points and Eliel Nsoseme had 13 rebounds.

